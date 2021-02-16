NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X

Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Februar 2021 – Teil 2

Marcel Schmidt16. Februar 2021
Xbox
Xbox

Microsoft informierte jetzt über den nächsten Schwung an neuen Inhalte für den Xbox Game Pass. Während Abonnenten diesen Monat bereits Zugang zu „Ghost of a Tale“, „Jurassic World Evolution“ und mehr erhalten haben, kommen jetzt unter anderem „Code Vein“, „Elite Dangerous“ und mehr.

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • 18. Februar – Code Vein (PC)
  • 18. Februar – Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
  • 18. Februar – Wreckfest (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 23. Februar – Killer Queen Black (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
  • 25. Februar – Dirt 5 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 25. Februar – Elite Dangerous (Konsole)
  • 25. Februar – Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) ID@Xbox

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass

  • 24. Februar – Dirt 4 (Konsole)
  • 28. Februar – Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (Konsole und PC)
  • 28. Februar – Mother Russia Bleeds (PC)
  • 28. Februar – Oxenfree (Konsole und PC)
  • 28. Februar – The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Konsole)
  • 28. Februar – Vambrace: Cold Soul (Konsole und PC)

Updates und DLCs:

  • Bis zum 11. Mai – Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen
  • 16. bis 22. Februar – Fallout 76: Fastnacht Parade
  • Ab sofort erhältlich – Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update III: United Kingdom & Ireland
  • 24. Februar – Minecraft Dungeons: Flames of the Nether DLC & 10 Million Players Celebration
  • 25. Februar – Moving Out: Movers in Paradise DLC
  • Bis zum 1. März 2021 – State of Decay 2: Toward Brighter Days

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

  • Rogue Company – Xbox Season One Starter Pack (Ab sofort erhältlich)
  • Path of Exile – Gothic Armour Set (18. Februar)

Quests

  • Control – 25 Punkte: Meistere übernatürliche Fähigkeiten (Spiele das Spiel)
  • Dishonored 2 – 50 Punkte: Erziele fünf Stealth Kills

Spiele für Xbox Touch Control

  • Bridge Constructor Portal
  • Morkredd
  • Neoverse
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Spiritfarer
  • The Little Acre
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

Marcel Schmidt16. Februar 2021
Schaltfläche "Zurück zum Anfang"