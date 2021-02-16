Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Februar 2021 – Teil 2
Microsoft informierte jetzt über den nächsten Schwung an neuen Inhalte für den Xbox Game Pass. Während Abonnenten diesen Monat bereits Zugang zu „Ghost of a Tale“, „Jurassic World Evolution“ und mehr erhalten haben, kommen jetzt unter anderem „Code Vein“, „Elite Dangerous“ und mehr.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 18. Februar – Code Vein (PC)
- 18. Februar – Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
- 18. Februar – Wreckfest (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 23. Februar – Killer Queen Black (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
- 25. Februar – Dirt 5 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 25. Februar – Elite Dangerous (Konsole)
- 25. Februar – Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) ID@Xbox
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 24. Februar – Dirt 4 (Konsole)
- 28. Februar – Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (Konsole und PC)
- 28. Februar – Mother Russia Bleeds (PC)
- 28. Februar – Oxenfree (Konsole und PC)
- 28. Februar – The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Konsole)
- 28. Februar – Vambrace: Cold Soul (Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs:
- Bis zum 11. Mai – Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen
- 16. bis 22. Februar – Fallout 76: Fastnacht Parade
- Ab sofort erhältlich – Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update III: United Kingdom & Ireland
- 24. Februar – Minecraft Dungeons: Flames of the Nether DLC & 10 Million Players Celebration
- 25. Februar – Moving Out: Movers in Paradise DLC
- Bis zum 1. März 2021 – State of Decay 2: Toward Brighter Days
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- Rogue Company – Xbox Season One Starter Pack (Ab sofort erhältlich)
- Path of Exile – Gothic Armour Set (18. Februar)
Quests
- Control – 25 Punkte: Meistere übernatürliche Fähigkeiten (Spiele das Spiel)
- Dishonored 2 – 50 Punkte: Erziele fünf Stealth Kills
Spiele für Xbox Touch Control
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Morkredd
- Neoverse
- Nowhere Prophet
- Spiritfarer
- The Little Acre
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage
