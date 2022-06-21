NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juni 2022 – Teil 2
In gewohnter Weise informiert uns Microsoft wieder über die kommenden Inhalte des Xbox Game Pass. Abonnement dürfen sich in der zweiten Juni 2022-Hälfte unter anderem auf „Total War: Three Kings“ und „Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge“ freuen. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Omori (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Shadowrun Trilogy (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)
- 23. Juni – FIFA 22 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
- 23. Juni – Naraka: Bladepoint (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 1. Juli – Far Cry 5 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 30. Juni – FIFA 20 (Konsole und PC)
- 30. Juni – Jurassic World Evolution (Konsole und Cloud)
- 30. Juni – Last Stop (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Juni – MotoGP 20 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Xbox Touch Control über Cloud Gaming
- Broken Age
- Bugsnax
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Kraken Academy!!
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk
- The Last Kids on Earth
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Golf With Your Friends: Bouncy Castle Course DLC
- Jetzt verfügbar – Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: The Wild Update
Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt verfügbar – Marvel’s Avengers: Ms. Marvel Future Suit Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Razorback Bundle
- 23. Juni – Naraka: Bladepoint: Awakening Bundle
Quelle: Pressemitteilung