Xbox
Xbox
NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X

Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juni 2022 – Teil 2

Marcel Schmidt21. Juni 2022

In gewohnter Weise informiert uns Microsoft wieder über die kommenden Inhalte des Xbox Game Pass. Abonnement dürfen sich in der zweiten Juni 2022-Hälfte unter anderem auf „Total War: Three Kings“ und „Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge“ freuen. Hier die Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Omori (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Shadowrun Trilogy (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)
  • 23. Juni – FIFA 22 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
  • 23. Juni – Naraka: Bladepoint (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 1. Juli – Far Cry 5 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass

  • 30. Juni – FIFA 20 (Konsole und PC)
  • 30. Juni – Jurassic World Evolution (Konsole und Cloud)
  • 30. Juni – Last Stop (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 30. Juni – MotoGP 20 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Xbox Touch Control über Cloud Gaming

  • Broken Age
  • Bugsnax
  • Chinatown Detective Agency
  • Kraken Academy!!
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk
  • The Last Kids on Earth

Updates und DLCs

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Golf With Your Friends: Bouncy Castle Course DLC
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: The Wild Update

Ultimate Perks

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Marvel’s Avengers: Ms. Marvel Future Suit Pack
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Razorback Bundle
  • 23. Juni – Naraka: Bladepoint: Awakening Bundle

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

Marcel Schmidt21. Juni 2022
Schaltfläche "Zurück zum Anfang"