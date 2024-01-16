Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Januar 2024 – Teil 2

Der Januar 2024 bringt für Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass noch weitere Spiele für PC sowie Microsoft-Konsolen. Insgesamt acht Spiele werden in den nächsten Tagen / Wochen verfügbar. Des Weiteren wird am 31. Januar 2024 nur „Hitman: World of Assassination“ den Game Pass verlassen. Hier die Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – Those Who Remain (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

18. Januar – Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

18. Januar – F1 23 (Konsole und PC) EA Play

19. Januar – Palworld (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

25. Januar – Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

30. Januar – Brotato (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

02. Februar – Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

06. Februar – Anuchard (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass

31. Januar – Hitman: World of Assassination (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Updates und DLCs

30. Januar – Dead By Daylight: Alan Wake

Ultimate-Vorteile

Jetzt verfügbar – Naraka: Bladepoint Season 11 Bundle

Jetzt verfügbar – Turbo Golf Racing Pet Pack

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung