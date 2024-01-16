NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Januar 2024 – Teil 2
Der Januar 2024 bringt für Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass noch weitere Spiele für PC sowie Microsoft-Konsolen. Insgesamt acht Spiele werden in den nächsten Tagen / Wochen verfügbar. Des Weiteren wird am 31. Januar 2024 nur „Hitman: World of Assassination“ den Game Pass verlassen. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Those Who Remain (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 18. Januar – Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 18. Januar – F1 23 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
- 19. Januar – Palworld (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 25. Januar – Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Januar – Brotato (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 02. Februar – Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 06. Februar – Anuchard (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 31. Januar – Hitman: World of Assassination (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- 30. Januar – Dead By Daylight: Alan Wake
Ultimate-Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Naraka: Bladepoint Season 11 Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Turbo Golf Racing Pet Pack
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung