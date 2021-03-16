NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im März 2021 – Teil 2
Auch in der zweiten Hälfte des März 2021 gibt es neue Spiele und mehr für die Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass auf PC und Konsole. Während drei Spiele das Abo verlassen werden, füllen 12 neue Spiele die Lücke wieder auf. Mit dabei ist unter anderem „Undertale“, das ab sofort verfügbar ist.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Undertale (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
- 18. März – Empire of Sin (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
- 18. März – Nier: Automata (PC)
- 18. März – Star Wars: Squadrons (Konsole)
- 18. März – Torchlight III (PC)
- 25. März – Genesis Noir (Konsole und PC)
- 25. März – Octopath Traveler (Konsole und PC)
- 25. März – Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PC)
- 25. März – Supraland (PC)
- 25. März – Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. März – Narita Boy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 1. April – Outriders (direkt zum Launch im Xbox Game Pass)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 31. März – HyperDot (Konsole und PC)
- 31. März – Journey to the Savage Planet (Konsole)
- 31. März – Machinarium (PC)
Updates und DLCs:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft x Uniqlo Skin Pack, Vol.2
- 18. bis 21. März – Sea of Thieves: Third Anniversary Event
- 17. März – The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos DLC
Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- Im März – Apex Legends – Mass Effect N7 Weapon Charm
- Bis 31. März verfügbar – World of Tanks: Legend of War Pack
- Bis 5. April verfügbar – Rainbow Six Siege: Doc Byte Set
Quests
- Im März gibt es vierfachen Punkteregen für besondere Ultimate Quests!
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 – 200 Punkte: Besiege drei Zombies oder drei Pflanzen (ab dem 16. März)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition (EA Play) – 200 Punkte: Töte 15 Gegner im Singleplayer-Modus (ab dem 23. März)
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung