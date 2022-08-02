NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im August 2022
Das Jahr 2022 hat den August erreicht und das bedeutet nicht nur die gamescom wird bald stattfinden, sondern es gibt auch neue Spiele mit dem Xbox Game Pass. Leider werden auch fünf Spiele den Game Pass verlassen. Bis zum 15. August habt ihr noch die Möglichkeit sie auszuprobieren.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Ghost Recon Wildlands (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 4. August – Shenzhen I/O (PC) ID@Xbox
- 4. August – Turbo Golf Racing (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox
- 9. August – Two Point Campus (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 11. August – Cooking Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 11. August – Expeditions: Rome (PC)
- 11. August – Offworld Trading Company (PC) ID@Xbox
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (15. August)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Library of Ruina (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC)
- Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Citizen Sleeper Episode One: Flux
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sniper Elite 5: Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack
- 4. August – Sea of Thieves: Season Seven
Ultimate Perks
- 2. August – Fall Guys: Coconut Milk Costume
- 2. August – Century: Age of Ashes: Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle
- 11. August – Skate 3: Upgrade Bundle
- 16. August – The Elder Scrolls Online: Noweyr Pack
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
