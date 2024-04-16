NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im April 2024 – Teil 2
Während in Deutschland das Wetter wechselhaft ist, gibt es in gewohnte Weise neue Inhalte für den Xbox Game Pass. In der zweiten Aprilhälfte gibt es unter anderem „Orcs Must Die! 3“,„Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes“ und weitere Titel. Für Abonnenten des Game Pass Core (ehem. Xbox Live Gold) gibt es drei weitere Titel. Hier die komplette Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Harold Halibut (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 17. April – Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 18. April – EA Sports NHL 24 (Konsole) EA Play
- 23. April – Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 25. April – Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 26. April – Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC)
- 30. April – Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Bald im Game Pass Core
- 23. April – Deep Rock Galatic
- 23. April – Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- 23. April – Wreckfest
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (30. April)
- 7 Days to Die (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Besiege (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- EA Sports NHL 22 (Konsole)
- Loot River (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Pikuniku (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Ravenlok (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Ark: Survival Ascended – Scorched Earth
- Jetzt verfügbar – Conan Exiles: Age of War Chapter 4
- Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition
Ultimate-Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Fallout 76: Vault 33 Survivor Kit
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online 10th Anniversary Pack #1
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung