Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im April 2024 – Teil 2

Während in Deutschland das Wetter wechselhaft ist, gibt es in gewohnte Weise neue Inhalte für den Xbox Game Pass. In der zweiten Aprilhälfte gibt es unter anderem „Orcs Must Die! 3“,„Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes“ und weitere Titel. Für Abonnenten des Game Pass Core (ehem. Xbox Live Gold) gibt es drei weitere Titel. Hier die komplette Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – Harold Halibut (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)

17. April – Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

18. April – EA Sports NHL 24 (Konsole) EA Play

23. April – Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

25. April – Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

26. April – Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC)

30. April – Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Bald im Game Pass Core

23. April – Deep Rock Galatic

23. April – Superhot: Mind Control Delete

23. April – Wreckfest

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (30. April)

7 Days to Die (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Besiege (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

EA Sports NHL 22 (Konsole)

Loot River (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Pikuniku (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Ravenlok (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Ark: Survival Ascended – Scorched Earth

Jetzt verfügbar – Conan Exiles: Age of War Chapter 4

Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition

Ultimate-Vorteile

Jetzt verfügbar – Fallout 76: Vault 33 Survivor Kit

Jetzt verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online 10th Anniversary Pack #1

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung