Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Mai 2024
Ein neuer Monat ist da und es gibt wieder neue Inhalte für den Xbox Game Pass auf PC und Konsolen. Abonnenten können sich auf Spiele aus diversen Genres freuen. In der ersten Maihälfte werden leider mehr Spiele das Abo verlassen, als neue hinzugefügt werden. Hier die Übersicht.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC und Xbox Series X|S) EA Play
- 7. Mai − Kona II: Brume (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 9. Mai − Little Kitty, Big City (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Mai − Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (15. Mai)
- Eastern Exorcist (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Ghostlore (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Norco (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Supraland Six Inches Under (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ultimate-Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Overwatch 2: Season 10 Perks Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Exoprimal: Head Start Kit
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
