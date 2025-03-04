Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im März 2025

Der März 2025 ist schon ein paar Tage alt und Microsoft informiert uns über die kommenden Highlights für den Xbox Game Pass. Abonnenten erwarten diverse Spiele, Vorteile und mehr. Am 15. März 2025 verlassen leider auch mehrere Titel den Game Pass für Xbox-Konsolen und PC. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Balatro (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Monster Train (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 5. März – Galacticare (Xbox Series X|S)
Jetzt auch im Game Pass Standard
- 6. März – One Lonely Outpost (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 11. März – Enter the Gungeon (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 13. März – Mullet Madjack (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 18. März – 33 Immortals (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (15. März)
- Evil West (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Lies of P (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Solar Ash (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – EA Sports F1 24: Champions Icons Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Time Waits #1 von DSTLRY: Kostenloses digitales Sammelcomic
DLC / Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Overwatch 2 – Season 15: Honor and Glory
- 11. März – Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – World Update XIX: Brasilien
- 13. März – Forza Motorsport: Velocity Month
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung