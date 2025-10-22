Xbox
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Oktober 2025 – Teil 2

Marcel Schmidt22. Oktober 2025

Der Oktober 2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu und der Xbox Game Pass wird in den kommenden Tagen weiter neue Inhalte für die Abonnenten bieten. Hier die komplette Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Ninja Gaiden 4 (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Heroes of Might and Magic II: Gold Edition (PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Heroes of Might and Magic III: Complete Edition (PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Commandos: Origins (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
    Game Pass Premium
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Premium
  • 23. Oktober – PowerWash Simulator 2 (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 23. Oktober – Bounty Star (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 24. Oktober – Super Fantasy Kingdom (Game Preview) (PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 28. Oktober – Halls of Torment (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 29. Oktober – The Outer Worlds 2 (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 4. November – 1000xResist (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 4. November – Football Manager 26 (PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 4. November – Football Manager 26 Konsole (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (31. Oktober)

  • Jusant (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Metal Slug Tactics (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Konsole, PC)

In-Game Vorteile

  • 30. Oktober – Albion Online: Exklusives Game Pass-Belohnungspaket (PC)

DLC / Game Updates

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: SoulSteel
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Saison 17, Akt 3

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

