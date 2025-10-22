Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Oktober 2025 – Teil 2

Der Oktober 2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu und der Xbox Game Pass wird in den kommenden Tagen weiter neue Inhalte für die Abonnenten bieten. Hier die komplette Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Ninja Gaiden 4 (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Heroes of Might and Magic II: Gold Edition (PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Heroes of Might and Magic III: Complete Edition (PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Commandos: Origins (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Premium
- Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Premium
- 23. Oktober – PowerWash Simulator 2 (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 23. Oktober – Bounty Star (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 24. Oktober – Super Fantasy Kingdom (Game Preview) (PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 28. Oktober – Halls of Torment (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- 29. Oktober – The Outer Worlds 2 (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 4. November – 1000xResist (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- 4. November – Football Manager 26 (PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 4. November – Football Manager 26 Konsole (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (31. Oktober)
- Jusant (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Metal Slug Tactics (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
In-Game Vorteile
- 30. Oktober – Albion Online: Exklusives Game Pass-Belohnungspaket (PC)
DLC / Game Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: SoulSteel
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Saison 17, Akt 3
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung