Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Februar 2026 – Teil 2

Dem Abonnement Xbox Game Pass werden auch in der zweiten Februarhälfte weitere Spieler hinzugefügt. Spieler auf Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S können sich unter anderem auf „The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition“ freuen. Natürlich gibt es auch Titel für die PC-Spieler. Hier die komplette Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 5. Februar – Menace (Game Preview) (PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 11. Februar – Diablo II: Resurrected (Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
- 13. Februar – High on Life 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Ab heute verfügbar – Aerial_Knight’s DropShot (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Ab heute verfügbar – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Ab heute verfügbar – Avowed (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Ab sofort im Game Pass Premium
- 19. Februar – Death Howl (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
- 19. Februar – EA Sports College Football 26 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate
- 19. Februar – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (Cloud, Konsole)
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium
- 24. Februar – TCG Card Shop Simulator (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
- 25. Februar – Dice A Million (PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 26. Februar – Towerborne (Vollversion) (Konsole, Handheld, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
- 3. März – Final Fantasy III (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
- 3. März – Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (28. Februar)
- Monster Train (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Injustice 2 (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
DLC / Game Updates
- 10. Februar – Overwatch: Saison 1: Conquest (Konsole, PC)
In-Game Vorteile
- 24. Februar – Microsoft Mahjong (PC)
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung