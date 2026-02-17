Xbox
Xbox
NewsPCXB1XSX

Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Februar 2026 – Teil 2

Marcel Schmidtvor 3 Stunden

Dem Abonnement Xbox Game Pass werden auch in der zweiten Februarhälfte weitere Spieler hinzugefügt. Spieler auf Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S können sich unter anderem auf „The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition“ freuen. Natürlich gibt es auch Titel für die PC-Spieler. Hier die komplette Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • 5. Februar – Menace (Game Preview) (PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 11. Februar – Diablo II: Resurrected (Konsole, PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 13. Februar – High on Life 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Ab heute verfügbar – Aerial_Knight’s DropShot (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Ab heute verfügbar – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Ab heute verfügbar – Avowed (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
    Ab sofort im Game Pass Premium
  • 19. Februar – Death Howl (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 19. Februar – EA Sports College Football 26 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate
  • 19. Februar – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (Cloud, Konsole)
    Game Pass Ultimate, Premium
  • 24. Februar – TCG Card Shop Simulator (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 25. Februar – Dice A Million (PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 26. Februar – Towerborne (Vollversion) (Konsole, Handheld, PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 3. März – Final Fantasy III  (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 3. März – Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (28. Februar)

  • Monster Train (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Injustice 2 (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Middle Earth: Shadow of War (Cloud, Konsole, PC)

DLC / Game Updates

  • 10. Februar – Overwatch: Saison 1: Conquest (Konsole, PC)

In-Game Vorteile

  • 24. Februar – Microsoft Mahjong (PC)

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

Marcel Schmidtvor 3 Stunden
Schaltfläche "Zurück zum Anfang"
WordPress Cookie Hinweis von Real Cookie Banner