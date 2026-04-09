StarRupture – Launch-Trailer von Update 1

Das Entwicklerstudio Creepy Jar hat jetzt das erste größere Update für die Early Access-Version von „StarRupture“ veröffentlicht. Es bietet neue spielbare Gebiete, Gebäude, Ressourcen, Wildtiere, Story-Elemente, Unternehmensstufen, überarbeitete Spielmechaniken, Seilrutschen und mehr.
StarRupture – Update 1 – Features
- Increased Map Size
- New Unlockable Zones
- New Points of Interest
- New Resources:
- Powerium
- Goethite
- New Feature – Zipline
- New Feature – Development Station
- New Higher Tier Buildings
- Compounder v.2
- Fabricator v.2
- Furnace v.2
- Ore Excavator v.2
- Orbital Cargo Launcher v.2
- Constructorizer v.2
- New Buildings:
- Oil Extractor (Extraction)
- Laser Drill (Extraction)
- Refinery (Ore Processing)
- Pyro Forge (Ore Processing)
- Constructorizer (Production)
- Facturer (Production)
- Chemical Generator (Power)
- Radial Rail Connector (Junctions)
- Recycler (Personal Crafting)
- New Feature: Wildlife
- Vulpir
- Coralion
- Skylisk
- New Expanded Corporation Levels & Rewards
- New production pipelines with over 40+ new items and recipes to produce and ship to Corporations.
Die Webseite zum Spiel gibt es hier: KLICK! Hier findet ihr „StarRupture“ auf Steam: KLICK! Ein paar weitere Informationen und Videomaterial gibt es auch bei uns (siehe hier).
StarRupture UPDATE 1 - Launch Trailer
Quelle: Pressemitteilung