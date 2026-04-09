StarRupture
StarRupture
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StarRupture – Launch-Trailer von Update 1

Marcel Schmidtvor 9 Stunden

Das Entwicklerstudio Creepy Jar hat jetzt das erste größere Update für die Early Access-Version von „StarRupture“ veröffentlicht. Es bietet neue spielbare Gebiete, Gebäude, Ressourcen, Wildtiere, Story-Elemente, Unternehmensstufen, überarbeitete Spielmechaniken, Seilrutschen und mehr.

StarRupture – Update 1 – Features

  • Increased Map Size
    • New Unlockable Zones
    • New Points of Interest
  • New Resources:
    • Powerium
    • Goethite
  • New Feature – Zipline
  • New Feature – Development Station
  • New Higher Tier Buildings
    • Compounder v.2
    • Fabricator v.2
    • Furnace v.2
    • Ore Excavator v.2
    • Orbital Cargo Launcher v.2
    • Constructorizer v.2
  • New Buildings:
    • Oil Extractor (Extraction)
    • Laser Drill (Extraction)
    • Refinery (Ore Processing)
    • Pyro Forge (Ore Processing)
    • Constructorizer (Production)
    • Facturer (Production)
    • Chemical Generator (Power)
    • Radial Rail Connector (Junctions)
    • Recycler (Personal Crafting)
  • New Feature: Wildlife
    • Vulpir
    • Coralion
    • Skylisk
  • New Expanded Corporation Levels & Rewards
  • New production pipelines with over 40+ new items and recipes to produce and ship to Corporations.

Die Webseite zum Spiel gibt es hier: KLICK! Hier findet ihr „StarRupture“ auf Steam: KLICK! Ein paar weitere Informationen und Videomaterial gibt es auch bei uns (siehe hier).

StarRupture UPDATE 1 - Launch Trailer

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

Marcel Schmidtvor 9 Stunden
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