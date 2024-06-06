Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juni 2024

Der sechste Monat von 2024 ist angebrochen und Microsoft gab in gewohnter Weise bekannt, was die Abonnenten des „Xbox Game Pass“ in der ersten Hälfte dieses Monats erwarten. So werden diverse Spiele hinzugefügt und entfernt. Hier die Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – Octopath Traveler II (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)

12. Juni – Depersonalization (PC)

13. Juni – Isonzo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

13. Juni – The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

18. Juni – Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (15. Juni)

Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

High on Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Spacelines from the Far Out (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

The Bookwalker (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Ultimate-Vorteile

Jetzt erhältlich – Sea of Thieves: Ebon Flintlock Pack

Jetzt erhältlich – Vigor: Heatwave Havoc Pack

Jetzt erhältlich – MultiVersus: MVP Pack 1

DLCs / Updates

Verfügbar bis 22. Juni – Minecraft 15 Year Anniversary

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung