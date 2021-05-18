NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X

Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Mai 2021 – Teil 2

Marcel Schmidt18. Mai 2021
Wie immer gibt es in der zweiten Monatshälfte weitere Spiele mit dem Xbox Game Pass-Abonnement. Der Mai 2021 brachte bereits Spiele wie „Remnant: From the Ashes“, „Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster“ und mehr. Passend gibt es die Möglichkeit die ersten drei Monate der Ultimate-Version des Abonnement für 1 Euro auszuprobieren. Weitere Informationen findet ihr hier: KLICK!

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • Jetzt verfügbar – SnowRunner (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 20. Mai – Peggle 2 (Cloud)
  • 20. Mai – Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville (Cloud)
  • 20. Mai – Secret Neighbor (PC)
  • 20. Mai – The Wild at Heart (Konsole und PC)
  • 21. Mai – Knockout City (Konsole und PC)
  • 21. Mai – The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • 25. Mai – Maneater (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 27. Mai – Conan Exiles (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 27. Mai – Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud)
  • 27. Mai – Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud)
  • 27. Mai – MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Konsole)
  • 27. Mai – Slime Rancher (PC)
  • 27. Mai – Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC)
  • 27. Mai – SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Mehr Cloud-Games unterstützen Touch Control

  • Banjo-Tooie
  • Call of the Sea
  • Genesis Noir
  • Narita Boy
  • Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition
  • Rain on Your Parade
  • Two Point Hospital

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass

  • 31. Mai – Assetto Corsa (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 31. Mai – Broforce (PC)
  • 31. Mai – Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix (Konsole)
  • 31. Mai – Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Konsole)
  • 31. Mai – Surviving Mars (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 31. Mai – Void Bastards (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Updates und DLCs

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Gears 5: Operation 7
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: How to Train Your Dragon DLC
  • 26. Mai – Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths DLC
  • Jetzt verfügbar – SnowRunner Season 4: New Frontiers

Quests

  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (100 Punkte): Triff 12 Entscheidungen (Ultimate).
  • Beholder Complete Edition (50 Punkte): Sende einen Bericht an das Ministerium.

Ultimate Perks

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Rogue Company: Season Two Perk Pack
  • Jetzt verfügbar – World of Tanks: Might and Metal Pack
  • Jetzt verfügbar – SMITE x Monstercat
  • 20. Mai – Warface: Absolute Power Bundle

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

