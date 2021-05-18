Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Mai 2021 – Teil 2

Wie immer gibt es in der zweiten Monatshälfte weitere Spiele mit dem Xbox Game Pass-Abonnement. Der Mai 2021 brachte bereits Spiele wie „Remnant: From the Ashes“, „Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster“ und mehr. Passend gibt es die Möglichkeit die ersten drei Monate der Ultimate-Version des Abonnement für 1 Euro auszuprobieren. Weitere Informationen findet ihr hier: KLICK!

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – SnowRunner (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

20. Mai – Peggle 2 (Cloud)

20. Mai – Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville (Cloud)

20. Mai – Secret Neighbor (PC)

20. Mai – The Wild at Heart (Konsole und PC)

21. Mai – Knockout City (Konsole und PC)

21. Mai – The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Konsole und PC

25. Mai – Maneater (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

27. Mai – Conan Exiles (Cloud und Konsole)

27. Mai – Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud)

27. Mai – Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud)

27. Mai – MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Konsole)

27. Mai – Slime Rancher (PC)

27. Mai – Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC)

27. Mai – SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Mehr Cloud-Games unterstützen Touch Control

Banjo-Tooie

Call of the Sea

Genesis Noir

Narita Boy

Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition

Rain on Your Parade

Two Point Hospital

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass

31. Mai – Assetto Corsa (Cloud und Konsole)

31. Mai – Broforce (PC)

31. Mai – Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix (Konsole)

31. Mai – Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Konsole)

31. Mai – Surviving Mars (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

31. Mai – Void Bastards (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer

Jetzt verfügbar – Gears 5: Operation 7

Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: How to Train Your Dragon DLC

26. Mai – Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths DLC

Jetzt verfügbar – SnowRunner Season 4: New Frontiers

Quests

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (100 Punkte): Triff 12 Entscheidungen (Ultimate).

Beholder Complete Edition (50 Punkte): Sende einen Bericht an das Ministerium.

Ultimate Perks

Jetzt verfügbar – Rogue Company: Season Two Perk Pack

Jetzt verfügbar – World of Tanks: Might and Metal Pack

Jetzt verfügbar – SMITE x Monstercat

20. Mai – Warface: Absolute Power Bundle

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung