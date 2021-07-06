NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juli 2021
Der siebte Monat 2021 ist fast schon eine Woche alt und Microsoft hat weitere Spiele, Quest und mehr für die Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass vorbereitet. Des Weiteren ist Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) ist für Nutzer des Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ab sofort auch über Windows 10 PC, sowie Apple Smartphones und Tablets in 22 Ländern verfügbar.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Going Under (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 8. Juli – Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud)
- 8. Juli – Tropico 6 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 8. Juli – UFC 4 (Konsole)
- 15. Juli – Bloodroots (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juli – Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juli – The Medium (Cloud)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 14. Juli – EA Sports UFC (EA Play) (Konsole)
- 14. Juli – EA Sports UFC 2 (EA Play) (Konsole)
- 15. Juli – Endless Space 2 (PC)
- 15. Juli – Downwell (PC)
- 15. Juli – CrossCode (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Bis 3. August verfügbar – Destiny 2: Solstice of Heroes Event
- Jetzt verfügbar – A Plague Tale: Innocence: Xbox Series X|S Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Astroneer: Jet Powered Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Black Desert: Corsair Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Doom Eternal: Xbox Series X|S Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Gears 5: Operation 7 kostenloses Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: Shroom and Doom Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – GreedFall: Xbox Series X|S Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Year 6 Season 2 North Star
- Jetzt verfügbar – Zombie Army 4: Abaddon Asylum DLC
- Jetzt verfügbar – Fallout 76: Steel Reign Update
Quests
- Grand Theft Auto V (150 Punkte): Stiehl fünf Autos
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (150 Punkte): Spiele ein Training Ground-Match
- Grounded (225 Punkte): Erhalte ein Achievement
Ultimate Perks
- Bis 15. Juli verfügbar – Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game
- Jetzt verfügbar – Black Desert – Special Gift Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends – Protocol 3 Weapon Charm
- Jetzt verfügbar – World of Warships: Legends – Navy of the Realm
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung