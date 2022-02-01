NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Februar 2022
Der Februar 2022 ist angebrochen und es nahen weitere Spiele für die Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass auf PC und Konsolen. Wie immer können sich Spieler auf diverse Spiele, DLCs und Perks freuen. Leider werden auch sechs Spiele den Game Pass verlassen. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 3. Februar – Contrast (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
- 3. Februar – Dreamscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 3. Februar – Telling Lies (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. Februar – Besiege (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. Februar – CrossfireX (Konsole)
- 10. Februar – Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. Februar – Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. Februar – The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Februar – Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 14. Februar – Infernax (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (15. Februar)
- Control (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Code Vein (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Konsole und PC)
- The Medium (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Project Winter (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Falconeer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: Into the Wood-Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator: World Update VII: Australia
Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt verfügbar – Smite: Season 9 Starter Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – World of Warships: Exclusive Starter Pack
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung