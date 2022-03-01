NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im März 2022
Für diesen Monat hat Microsoft wieder mehrere Neuigkeiten für die Abonnenten des „Xbox Game Pass“ vorbereitet. Zwar werden mehrere Spiele das Abonnement verlassen, doch es gibt Nachfolger.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – FAR: Changing Tides (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud)
- 03. März – Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)
- 10. März – Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 10. März – Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) ID@Xbox
- 10. März – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 10. März – Young Souls (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (15. März)
- NieR: Automata (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- PHOGS! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Torchlight III (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Surge 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – No Man’s Sky: Sentinel Update
Ultimate Perks
- 3. März – EA Sports UFC 4: Fighter and Customization Bundle (Konsole)
- 9. März – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Mongoose Bundle (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. März – Century: Age of Ashes: Hjørrani Savannah Bundle (Konsole und PC)
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung