Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im April 2022 – Teil 2
Leicht verspätet informieren wir euch über die Neuigkeiten im Xbox Game Pass, die die Abonnenten in der zweiten Hälfte des Aprils 2022 erwartet. Mit dabei sind neue Spiele, Updates und mehr. Leider werden am 30. April auch ein paar Spiele den Pass verlassen.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – F1 2021 (Cloud)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – 7 Days to Die (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Research and Destroy (Konsole und PC)
- 28. April – Bugsnax (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 28. April – Unsouled (Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (30. April)
- Cricket 19 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Outlast 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Secret Neighbor (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Streets of Rage 4 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Xbox Touch Control
- Ben 10
- Besiege
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Edge of Eternity
- Hitman Trilogy
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Paw Patrol
- Race with Ryan
- Transformers Battlegrounds
- Windjammers 2
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Age of Empires IV Season 1: The Festival of Ages
- Jetzt verfügbar – No Man’s Sky: Outlaws Update
- Verfügbar vom 21. April bis 12. Mai – Sea of Thieves: The Shrouded Deep
- Verfügbar ab 20. April – Minecraft Dungeons: Luminous Night (Saisonales Abenteuer, Season 2)
Xbox Touch Control
- Among Us
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Lumines Remastered
- Pupperazzi
- Rubber Bandits
- Spelunky 2
- Young Souls
- Telling Lies
- Undungeon
Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt verfügbar – MLB The Show 22: Launch Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – F1 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite: 2XP and Challenge Swap Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Super Animal Royale: Season 3 Perks Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends: 24-Carat Coffin Weapon Charm
