Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Mai 2022

Der Mai 2022 ist angebrochen und Microsoft gab bekannt, was die Mitlieder des Xbox Game Pass in der ersten Monatshälfte erwartet. Wie immer gibt es einen Schwung an neuen Spielen, DLCs und mehr. Leider werden auch diverse Spiele den Game Pass verlassen. Hier die Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – NBA 2K22 (Cloud und Konsole)

Jetzt verfügbar – Loot River (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

5. Mai – Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

5. Mai – Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

10. Mai – Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

10. Mai – Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

10. Mai – This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

12. Mai – NHL 22 (Konsole) EA Play

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass

10. Mai Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Cloud und Konsole)

15. Mai Enter The Gungeon (Cloud, Konsole und PC) Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Konsole und PC) Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Konsole und PC) Steep (Cloud und Konsole) The Catch: Carp and Coarse (Cloud, Konsole und PC) The Wild at Heart (Cloud, Konsole und PC)



Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India DLC

Ab heute verfügbar – Halo Infinite Lone Wolves: Season 2

Ab heute verfügbar – Stellaris 3.0 Update & Nemesis-Erweiterung

Ultimate Perks

Ab heute verfügbar – For Honor: Warmonger Hero

Jetzt verfügbar – Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: No-Brainerz Upgrade

4. Mai – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Gungoose Bundle

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung