Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juli 2022 – Teil 2
Microsoft gab jetzt weitere Spiele und anderen Content bekannt, die noch diesen Monat dem Xbox Game Pass hinzugefügt werden. Neben diversen Spielen die mit die Abonnent verfügbar werden, gibt es auch neue Updates, DLCs, Perks und Xbox Touch Control für 12 weitere Spiele.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Garden Story (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
- 19. Juli – As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 19. Juli – Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 21. Juli – MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 21. Juli – Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC) ID@Xbox
- 21. Juli – Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud und Konsole)
- 29. Juli – Inside (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (31. Juli)
- Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Omno (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Age of Empires IV Season Two: Map Monsters
- Jetzt verfügbar – Astroneer: Rails Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: Preview
- 19. Juli – Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
Ultimate Perks
- 26. Juli – Minecraft: Swamp Dweller’s Bundle
- 2. August – Fall Guys: Coconut Milk Costume
- 2. August – Century: Age of Ashes: Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle
Xbox Touch Control über Cloud Gaming
- Citizen Sleeper
- Disc Room
- Escape Academy
- Garden Story
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lost In Random
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Umurangi Generation
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- ab 19. Juli: As Dusk Falls
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung