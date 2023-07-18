NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juli 2023 – Teil 2
Der Xbox Game Pass hält diesen Monat noch weitere Inhalte für die Abonnenten bereit. Wie immer gibt es weitere Spiele für die Xbox-Konsolen und PC. Leider werden auch am Ende des Monats fünf Spiele den Game Pass verlassen. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Toem (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Cave (Cloud und Konsole)
- 19. Juli – Maquette (Konsole und PC)
- 20. Juli – Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 20. Juli – The Wandering Village (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 25. Juli – Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 31. Juli – Venba (Konsole und PC)
- 1. August – Celeste (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (31. Juli)
- Dreamscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Expeditions: Rome (PC)
- Marvel’s Avengers (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Ascent (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Two Point Campus (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Naraka: Bladepoint Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- 20. Juli – League of Legends Champion: Naafiri
- 20. Juli – Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island
- 25. Juli – Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage DLC
Ultimate Vorteile
- 20. Juli – Crunchyroll Premium
- 21. Juli – FIFA 23 EA Play Ultimate Team Pack
- Ab sofort verfügbar – Naruto Shippuden Uncut Season 1
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung