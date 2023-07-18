Xbox
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juli 2023 – Teil 2

Marcel Schmidt18. Juli 2023

Der Xbox Game Pass hält diesen Monat noch weitere Inhalte für die Abonnenten bereit. Wie immer gibt es weitere Spiele für die Xbox-Konsolen und PC. Leider werden auch am Ende des Monats fünf Spiele den Game Pass verlassen. Hier die Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Toem (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Jetzt verfügbar – The Cave (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 19. Juli – Maquette (Konsole und PC)
  • 20. Juli – Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 20. Juli – The Wandering Village (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 25. Juli – Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
  • 31. Juli – Venba (Konsole und PC)
  • 1. August – Celeste (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (31. Juli)

  • Dreamscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Expeditions: Rome (PC)
  • Marvel’s Avengers (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • The Ascent (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Two Point Campus (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Updates und DLCs

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Naraka: Bladepoint Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • 20. Juli – League of Legends Champion: Naafiri
  • 20. Juli – Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island
  • 25. Juli – Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage DLC

Ultimate Vorteile

  • 20. Juli – Crunchyroll Premium
  • 21. Juli – FIFA 23 EA Play Ultimate Team Pack
  • Ab sofort verfügbar – Naruto Shippuden Uncut Season 1

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

