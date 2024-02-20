NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Februar 2024 – Teil 2
Microsoft hat noch ein paar weitere Spiele für die Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass vorbereitet. Neben diversen Spielen gibt es auch wieder Ultimate-Vorteile und die „Microsoft Flight Simulator: Dune Expansion“. Hier der Überblick:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Return To Grace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Tales of Arise (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 22. Februar – Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 27. Februar – Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) EA Play
- 27. Februar – Maneater (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 28. Februar – Indivisible (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 29. Februar – Space Engineers (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 05. März – Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (29. Februar)
- Madden NFL 22 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
- Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator: Dune Expansion
Ultimate-Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Calm Premium – 3-monatiges Probeangebot
- Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends: Breakout Supercharge Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Drakkar Edition Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Puzzle Quest 3: Green Knight’s Gear Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – PUBG: Battlegrounds – Exclusive Survivor Pack
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung