Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Februar 2024 – Teil 2

Marcel Schmidt20. Februar 2024

Microsoft hat noch ein paar weitere Spiele für die Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass vorbereitet. Neben diversen Spielen gibt es auch wieder Ultimate-Vorteile und die „Microsoft Flight Simulator: Dune Expansion“. Hier der Überblick:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Return To Grace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Tales of Arise (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 22. Februar – Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 27. Februar – Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) EA Play
  • 27. Februar – Maneater (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 28. Februar – Indivisible (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 29. Februar – Space Engineers (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 05. März – Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (29. Februar)

  • Madden NFL 22 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
  • Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Updates und DLCs

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator: Dune Expansion

Ultimate-Vorteile

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Calm Premium – 3-monatiges Probeangebot
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends: Breakout Supercharge Pack
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Drakkar Edition Pack
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Puzzle Quest 3: Green Knight’s Gear Bundle
  • Jetzt verfügbar – PUBG: Battlegrounds – Exclusive Survivor Pack

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

