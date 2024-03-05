NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im März 2024
Der dritte Monat des Jahres 2024 ist angelaufen und auch diesen Monat erweitert Microsoft den Xbox Game Pass für PC und Konsolen. Während drei Spiele das Abonnement verlassen werden, kommen in den nächsten Tagen diverse neue Titel hinzu. Hier die komplette Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Dead Island 2 (Cloud und Konsole)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 07. März – PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 12. März – SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 13. März – Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. März – No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 19. März – Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 19. März – MLB The Show 24 (Cloud und Konsole)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (15. März)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Shredders (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- 14. März – Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Victors and Vanquished
Ultimate-Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Stumble Guys Retro Hot Dog Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Century: Age of Ashes – Forgotten Bay Pack
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung