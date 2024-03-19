NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im März 2024 – Teil 2
Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass haben bald Zugriff zu weiteren Spielen, Updates und DLCs. In den nächsten Tagen und Wochen wird Microsoft diverse Spiele aus verschiedenen Genre dem Abonnement für PC und Xbox-Konsolen hinzufügen. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – NBA 2K24 (Cloud und Konsole)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- Jetzt verfügbar – MLB The Show 24 (Cloud und Konsole)
- 20. März – The Quarry (Cloud und Konsole)
- 21. März – Evil West (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 26. März – Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC)
- 28. März – Diablo IV (Konsole und PC)
- 28. März – Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 28. März – Open Roads (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 01. April – Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- 02. April – F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play
- 02. April – Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (31. März)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Infinite Guitars (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- MLB The Show 23 (Cloud und Konsole)
Updates und DLCs
- 26. März – Fallout 76: America’s Playground
- 26. März – The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Ithelia DLC
Ultimate-Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Super Animal Royale Spring Perks Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Smite Netherbeasts Perk
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung