Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juni 2024 – Teil 2

Microsoft hat die kommenden Spiele und Inhalte bekannt gegeben, die die Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass noch diesen Monat erwarten. Während „Still Wakes the Deep“ bereits verfügbar ist, folgenden in den kommenden Tagen noch sechs weitere Titel. Hier die komplette Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 19. Juni – My Time at Sandrock (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 20. Juni – Keplerth (PC)
- 25. Juni – EA Sports FC 24 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) EA Play
- 26. Juni – SteamWorld Dig (Cloud und Konsole)
- 26. Juni – SteamWorld Dig 2 (Konsole und PC)
- 27. Juni – Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (30. Juni)
- FIFA 22 (Konsole und PC)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Stranded Deep (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Sword and Fairy Together Forever (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 5. Juli – Cricket 22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ultimate-Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Smite: Summer Sizzle Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Monster Hunter Now: New Season Bundle
DLCs / Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: Tricky Trials Update
Quelle: Pressemitteilung