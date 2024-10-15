Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Oktober 2024 – Teil 2

Der Oktober 2024 ist zur Hälfte rum und Microsoft informiert uns in gewohnter Weise über die kommenden Inhalte des Xbox Game Pass. Abonnenten des Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass und Game Pass Standard können sich auf verschiedene Spiele freuen. Mit dabei sind diverse „Call of Duty“-Teile und mehr. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 16. Oktober – South Park: The Fractured but Whole (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 17. Oktober – Donut County (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 17. Oktober – MechWarrior 5: Clans (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 25. Oktober – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 25. Oktober – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Cloud)
Game Pass Ultimate
- 25. Oktober – Call of Duty: Warzone (Cloud)
Game Pass Ultimate
- 29. Oktober – Ashen (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 31. Oktober – Dead Island 2 (PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 5. November – StarCraft: Remastered (PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 5. November – StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (31. Oktober)
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Headbangers (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Inkulinati (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Lonely Mountain’s Downhill (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ultimate-Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Monster Hunter Now: MHN Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Throne and Liberty: Clay and Mischievous Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Kostenloser digitaler Comic GONE #1 von Jock von DSTLRY
DLCs und Updates
- 17. Oktober – Core Keeper erscheint für Xbox One
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung