Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Januar 2025 – Teil 2

Der erste Monat des Jahres 2025 ist zur Hälfte herum und Microsoft fügt in den vergleiben Tagen weitere Inhalte dem Xbox Game Pass hinzu. Wie gewohnt, können sich Abonnenten über weitere Spiele, DLCs und Update freuen. Am 31. Januar 2025 werden ein paar Titel den Game Pass verlassen. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 22. Januar – Flock (Konsole)
Jetzt auch im Game Pass Standard
- 22. Januar – Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 22. Januar – Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Konsole)
Jetzt auch im Game Pass Standard
- 22. Januar – Magical Delicacy (Konsole)
Jetzt auch im Game Pass Standard
- 22. Januar – Tchia (Xbox Series X|S)
Jetzt auch im Game Pass Standard
- 22. Januar – The Case of the Golden Idol (Konsole)
Jetzt auch im Game Pass Standard
- 22. Januar – Starbound (Cloud, Konsole)
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard
- 28. Januar – Eternal Strands (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 28. Januar – Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 29. Januar – Shady Part of Me (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 30. Januar – Sniper Elite: Resistance (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 31. Januar – Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 04. Februar – Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (31. Januar)
- Anuchard (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Broforce Forever (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Death’s Door (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Maquette (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Throne and Liberty: Lottie and Percy Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – EA Sports UFC 5: Bruce Lee Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – War Thunder: Year of the Snake Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Enlisted: Ultimate US Starter Pack
DLC / Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Diablo IV: Saison der Hexenmacht
- Jetzt verfügbar – Valorant: New Agent Tejo
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung