Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Februar 2025 – Teil 2

Der Februar 2025 ist noch nicht zu Ende und was warten noch weitere Spiele und andere Inhalte auf die Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass. Wie immer findet ihr die Übersicht unter diesen Zeilen. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar mit Cloud Gaming – Ryse: Son of Rome
Game Pass Ultimate
- Jetzt verfügbar – Avowed (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 20. Februar – EA Sports F1 24 (Cloud, Konsole, PC) EA Play
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 20. Februar – Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 25. Februar – Watch Dogs: Legion (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (28. Februar)
- F1 22 (Konsole, PC) EA Play
- Gris (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Maneater (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Space Engineers (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Yakuza 3 Remastered (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Yakuza 4 Remastered (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Madden NFL 25: EA Play Supercharge Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: 1 Month Marketplace Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Monster Hunter Now: MH Now Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – MultiVersus: MVP Pack 5
DLC / Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Ark Survival Ascended: Astraeos DLC
- Jetzt verfügbar – Forza Motorsport: Update 17
- 20. Februar – Sea of Thieves: Season 15
- 04. März – Age of Mythology: Retold – Immortal Pillars Expansion
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung