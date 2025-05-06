Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Mai 2025

Der Mai 2025 ist fast eine Woche alt und Microsoft informiert uns, was es in den nächsten Tagen Neues für die Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass gibt. Bereits verfügbar ist unter anderem „The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered“ und „Dredge“. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Cloud, PC, X|S)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Dredge (Cloud, PC, X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 7. Mai – Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 7. Mai – Dungeons of Hinterberg (Konsole)
Game Pass Standard
- 7. Mai – Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (X|S)
Game Pass Standard
- 7. Mai – Metal Slug Tactics (Konsole)
Game Pass Standard
- 8. Mai – Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC, X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 8. Mai – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 13. Mai – Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud, Konsole)
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard
- 15. Mai – DOOM: The Dark Ages (Cloud, PC, X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 16. Mai – Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 20. Mai – Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 20. Mai – Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (15. Mai)
- Brothers A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Hauntii (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- The Big Con (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt verfügbar – Metaball: Nature Lord Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – UFL: Game Pass Bonus Perk
DLCs / Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Diablo IV: Belial’s Return
- Jetzt verfügbar – Overwatch 2: Season 16 – Stadium
- Verfügbar bis zum 12. Mai – Sea of Thieves: Fest des Fischens
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung