Games with Gold – Diese Xbox-Spiele gibt es im März 2020

Der kürzeste Monat des Jahres ist fast vorüber und das bedeutet, dass es bald wieder neue Xbox-Spiele mit dem „Games with Gold“-Programm von Xbox Live Gold. Mit dabei ist unter anderem „Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season“ und „Castlevania Lords of Shadows 2“. Die Spiele im Februar 2020 findet ihr hier: KLICK!

Xbox-Spiele mit „Games with Gold“ im März 2020

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season ist vom 01. bis 31. März verfügbar (Xbox One)

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero ist vom 16. März bis 15. April verfügbar (Xbox One)

Castlevania Lords of Shadows 2 ist vom 01. bis 15. März verfügbar (Xbox 360, Xbox One)

Sonic Generations ist vom 16. bis 31. März verfügbar (Xbox 360, Xbox One)

Xbox - March 2020 Games with Gold

Quelle: Pressemitteilung