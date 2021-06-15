E3NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – Kommende Spiele und mehr
Während des Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase wurden viele Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass angekündigt. Mit dabei sind nicht nur bereits erschienene Spiele, sondern auch neue Titel sowie kommende Updates. Hier die Übersicht:
Ab sofort im Xbox Game Pass
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Arx Fatalis (PC)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- Doom (Cloud und Konsole)
- Fallout (PC)
- Fallout 2 (PC)
- Fallout 3 (PC)
- Fallout: New Vegas (Neu auf PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- Fallout Tactics (PC)
- Rage (Cloud und Konsole)
- The Evil Within 2 (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
Bald im Game Pass
- 27. Juli – Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S)
- 21. August – Hades (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- 2021 – Among Us (Cloud und Konsole)
- 22. Juni – Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- 29. Juli – The Ascent (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- 19. August – Twelve Minutes (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- 25. August – Psychonauts 2 (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- 17. September – Aragami 2 (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- 23. September – Sable (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- Herbst 2021 – Scorn (PC, Cloud und Xbox Series X|S)
- Herbst 2021 – The Anacrusis (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- 12. Oktober – Back 4 Blood (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- 28. Oktober – Age of Empires IV (PC)
- 9. November – Forza Horizon 5(PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- Dezember 2021 – Shredders (Cloud und Konsole)
- Später in diesem Jahr – Halo Infinite (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- 2021 – Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
- 2021 – The Gunk (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
Auch in Zukunft: Ab Release im Game Pass
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Atomic Heart
- Redfall
- Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
- Contraband
- Party Animals
- Replaced
- Slime Rancher 2
- Somerville
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
- Starfield
- Outer Worlds 2
Spiele-Updates
- Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life
- 30. Juni – Grounded: Shroom und Doom
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung