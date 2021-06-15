E3NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X

Xbox Game Pass – Kommende Spiele und mehr

Marcel Schmidt15. Juni 2021
Während des Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase wurden viele Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass angekündigt. Mit dabei sind nicht nur bereits erschienene Spiele, sondern auch neue Titel sowie kommende Updates. Hier die Übersicht:

Ab sofort im Xbox Game Pass

  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Arx Fatalis (PC)
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • Doom (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Fallout (PC)
  • Fallout 2 (PC)
  • Fallout 3 (PC)
  • Fallout: New Vegas (Neu auf PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • Fallout Tactics (PC)
  • Rage (Cloud und Konsole)
  • The Evil Within 2 (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PC, Cloud und Konsole)

Bald im Game Pass

  • 27. Juli – Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S)
  • 21. August – Hades (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • 2021 – Among Us (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 22. Juni – Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • 29. Juli – The Ascent (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • 19. August – Twelve Minutes (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • 25. August – Psychonauts 2 (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • 17. September – Aragami 2 (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • 23. September – Sable (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • Herbst 2021 – Scorn (PC, Cloud und Xbox Series X|S)
  • Herbst 2021 – The Anacrusis (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • 12. Oktober – Back 4 Blood (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • 28. Oktober – Age of Empires IV (PC)
  • 9. November – Forza Horizon 5(PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • Dezember 2021 – Shredders (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Später in diesem Jahr – Halo Infinite (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • 2021 – Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Cloud und Konsole)
  • 2021 – The Gunk (PC, Cloud und Konsole)

Auch in Zukunft: Ab Release im Game Pass

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Atomic Heart
  • Redfall
  • Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
  • Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
  • Contraband
  • Party Animals
  • Replaced
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • Somerville
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
  • Starfield
  • Outer Worlds 2

Spiele-Updates

  • Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life
  • 30. Juni – Grounded: Shroom und Doom

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

