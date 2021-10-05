NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Oktober 2021
Heute ist nicht nur die weltweite Veröffentlichung von Windows 11, sondern es gibt auch neue Inhalte mit dem Xbox Game Pass. Zwar werden auch eine paar Spiele das Abo verlassen, doch dafür gibt es einen Schwung an neuen Spielen, wie zum Beispiel „Back 4 Blood“ und „Destiny 2: Jenseits des Lichts“. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Dandy Ace (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Lemnis Gate (Cloud)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Marvel’s Avengers (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Scarlet Nexus (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Unsighted (Cloud) ID@Xbox
- 7. Oktober – The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 7. Oktober – Visage (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 12. Oktober – Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 12. Oktober – Destiny 2: Jenseits des Lichts (PC)
- 14. Oktober – Ring of Pain (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 14. Oktober – The Riftbreaker (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox
- 15. Oktober – The Good Life (Cloud, Konsole, and PC) ID@Xbox
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 15. Oktober – Gonner2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Oktober – Heave Ho (PC)
- 15. Oktober – Katana Zero (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Oktober – Scourgebringer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Oktober – Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Konsole und PC)
- 15. Oktober – The Swords of Ditto (PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: Seaside Story
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves Season Four
- Jetzt verfügbar – Wasteland 3: The Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC & Colorado Collection
- 6. und 7. Oktober – Battlefield 2042: Early Access Open Beta mit EA Play
- 7. Oktober – NHL 22 EA Play Early Access-Testphase
Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt erhältlich – RuneScape: Skilling and Currency Pack
