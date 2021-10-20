NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X

Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Oktober 2021 Teil 2

Marcel Schmidt20. Oktober 2021
Microsoft liefert auch in der zweiten Hälfte vom Oktober 2021 Spiele, DLCs und mehr mit dem Xbox Game Pass für PC und Xbox-Konsolen. Unter anderen sind ab sofort die beiden Titel „Into the Pit“ und „Outriders“ für die Abonnenten verfügbar. Hier die Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • Ab sofort – Into the Pit (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Ab sofort – Outriders (PC)
  • 21. Oktober – Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 21. Oktober – Echo Generation (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 21. Oktober – Everspace 2 (Spiel-Vorschau) (PC)
  • 28. Oktober – Age of Empires IV (PC)
  • 28. Oktober – Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Konsole und PC)
  • 28. Oktober – Backbone (Konsole)
  • 28. Oktober – Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 28. Oktober – Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 28. Oktober – The Forgotten City (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass

  • 31. Oktober – Carto (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 31. Oktober – Celeste (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 31. Oktober – Comanche (PC)
  • 31. Oktober – Eastshade (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 31. Oktober – Five Nights at Freddy’s (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 31. Oktober – Knights & Bikes (Konsole und PC)
  • 31. Oktober – Unruly Heroes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Xbox Touch Control

  • Art of Rally
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Crown Trick
  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • Gears Tactics
  • Lethal League Blaze
  • Signs of the Sojourner
  • The Ascent
  • Train Sim World 2
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2

Updates und DLCs

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8
  • 20. Oktober – Grounded: Hot and Hazy
  • Verfügbar bis 2. November – Minecraft: The Spooky Gourdian
  • Verfügbar bis zum 2. November – Minecraft Dungeons: The Spookier Fall Event

Ultimate Perks

  • Ab jetzt verfügbar – Back 4 Blood: Battle-Hardened Bundle
  • Ab jetzt verfügbar – Fallout 76 – Survival Bundle
  • Ab jetzt verfügbar – Eternal Return: Ultimate Bundle
  • Ab jetzt verfügbar – The Cabin in the Woods zum Leihen

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

