Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Oktober 2021 Teil 2
Microsoft liefert auch in der zweiten Hälfte vom Oktober 2021 Spiele, DLCs und mehr mit dem Xbox Game Pass für PC und Xbox-Konsolen. Unter anderen sind ab sofort die beiden Titel „Into the Pit“ und „Outriders“ für die Abonnenten verfügbar. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Ab sofort – Into the Pit (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Ab sofort – Outriders (PC)
- 21. Oktober – Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud und Konsole)
- 21. Oktober – Echo Generation (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 21. Oktober – Everspace 2 (Spiel-Vorschau) (PC)
- 28. Oktober – Age of Empires IV (PC)
- 28. Oktober – Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Konsole und PC)
- 28. Oktober – Backbone (Konsole)
- 28. Oktober – Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 28. Oktober – Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 28. Oktober – The Forgotten City (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 31. Oktober – Carto (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. Oktober – Celeste (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. Oktober – Comanche (PC)
- 31. Oktober – Eastshade (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. Oktober – Five Nights at Freddy’s (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. Oktober – Knights & Bikes (Konsole und PC)
- 31. Oktober – Unruly Heroes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Xbox Touch Control
- Art of Rally
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Crown Trick
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Gears Tactics
- Lethal League Blaze
- Signs of the Sojourner
- The Ascent
- Train Sim World 2
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8
- 20. Oktober – Grounded: Hot and Hazy
- Verfügbar bis 2. November – Minecraft: The Spooky Gourdian
- Verfügbar bis zum 2. November – Minecraft Dungeons: The Spookier Fall Event
Ultimate Perks
- Ab jetzt verfügbar – Back 4 Blood: Battle-Hardened Bundle
- Ab jetzt verfügbar – Fallout 76 – Survival Bundle
- Ab jetzt verfügbar – Eternal Return: Ultimate Bundle
- Ab jetzt verfügbar – The Cabin in the Woods zum Leihen
Quelle: Pressemitteilung