Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Oktober 2023 – Teil 2
Der Oktober 2023 ist zur Hälfte rum und es warten weitere Spiele darauf, dem Xbox Game Pass hinzugefügt zu werden. Abonnenten erwarten diverse Spiele für die Microsoft-Konsolen und PC. Mit dabei ist unter anderem die neue Städtebausimulation „Cities: Skylines 2“ sowie „Like A Dragon: Ishin!“ und mehr. Hier der Überblick:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 19. Oktober – F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 24. Oktober – Cities: Skylines II (PC)
- 26. Oktober – Dead Space (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) EA Play
- 26. Oktober – Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud und Konsole)
- 26. Oktober – Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. Oktober – Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. Oktober – Jusant (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (31. Oktober)
- Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Signalis (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Solasta Crown of the Magister (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- 24. Oktober – EA Sports UFC 5: EA Play Early Access Trial
Vorteile
- Verfügbar bis zum 20. Oktober – 75-days of Crunchyroll Mega Fan
- Jetzt verfügbar – Smite – Season of Celebration Pack
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
