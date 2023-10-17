Xbox
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Oktober 2023 – Teil 2

Marcel Schmidt17. Oktober 2023

Der Oktober 2023 ist zur Hälfte rum und es warten weitere Spiele darauf, dem Xbox Game Pass hinzugefügt zu werden. Abonnenten erwarten diverse Spiele für die Microsoft-Konsolen und PC. Mit dabei ist unter anderem die neue Städtebausimulation „Cities: Skylines 2“ sowie „Like A Dragon: Ishin!“ und mehr. Hier der Überblick:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 19. Oktober – F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 24. Oktober – Cities: Skylines II (PC)
  • 26. Oktober – Dead Space (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) EA Play
  • 26. Oktober – Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 26. Oktober – Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 31. Oktober – Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 31. Oktober – Jusant (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (31. Oktober)

  • Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Signalis (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Solasta Crown of the Magister (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Updates und DLCs

  • 24. Oktober – EA Sports UFC 5: EA Play Early Access Trial

Vorteile

  • Verfügbar bis zum 20. Oktober – 75-days of Crunchyroll Mega Fan
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Smite – Season of Celebration Pack

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

