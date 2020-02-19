NewsStadia

Google Stadia – Weitere Android-Geräte folgen diese Woche

Marcel Schmidt 19. Februar 2020
Google Stadia
Google Stadia

Google wird diese Woche (am 20. Februar) ihre cloudbasierte Gaming-Plattform „Stadia“ auf weitere Android-Smartphones bringen. Während Google Pixel 2-, 3- und 4-Nutzer bereits seit Launch letzten Jahres auf ihrem Smartphone spielen können, erhalten nun am Samsung-, Razer- und Asus-Smartphones das entsprechende Update.

Google Stadia Support kommt für folgende Geräte:

  • Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Samsung Galaxy S8+
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
  • Samsung Galaxy Note8
  • Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note9
  • Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Samsung Galaxy S10E
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Razer Phone
  • Razer Phone 2
  • ASUS ROG Phone
  • ASUS ROG Phone II
Stadia - Official Launch Trailer | Now Available

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

