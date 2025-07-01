Cloud-GamingNewsPCXB1XSX
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juli 2025
Der Juli 2025 ist da und Microsoft wird auch diesen Monat weitere Inhalte dem Xbox Game Pass hinzufügen. Wie immer können sich Abonnenten über Spiele, DLCs, In-Game Vorteile und mehr freuen. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Little Nightmares II (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Jetzt verfügbar – Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 2. Juli – Legend of Mana (Konsole)
Game Pass Standard
- 2. Juli – Trials of Mana (Konsole)
Game Pass Standard
- 3. Juli – Ultimate Chicken Horse (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 8. Juli – The Ascent (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 9. Juli – Minami Lane (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 11. Juli – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 15. Juli – High On Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (15. Juli)
- Flock (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Mafia Definitive Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Tchia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt verfügbar – 3on3 Freestyle: Exklusives Spielpaket
- Jetzt verfügbar – EA Sports UFC 5: Heavyweight Icons Bundle
In-Game Vorteile
- 2. Juli – Mecha Break: Mashmak Rocket Bundle (PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 3. Juli – Splitgate 2: Aeros Javi Ace-Skin (Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Jetzt verfügbar – Asphalt Legends Unite: Exklusives monatliches Geschenkpaket (Konsole und PC)
DLCs / Updates
- Ab heute verfügbar – Diablo IV: Sins of the Horadrim
- Jetzt verfügbar – Palworld: Tides of Terraria
Retro Classics
- Cosmic Commuter
- Heart of China
- Skiing
- Solar Storm
- Subterranea
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung