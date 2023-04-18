NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im April 2023 – Teil 2
Bevor sich der April 2023 verabschiedet, werden weitere Spiele dem Xbox Game Pass hinzugefügt. Diesmal gibt es unter anderem „Minecraft Legends“ und „Cassette Beasts“. Zudem wird Anfang Mai 2023 auch „Redfall“ auf PC, Cloud und Xbox Series X/S verfügbar.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 18. April – Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 20. April – Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 20. April – Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One)
- 21. April – Homestead Arcana (Cloud, X|S und PC)
- 26. April – Cassette Beasts (PC)
- 27. April – BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 27. April – The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Konsole und PC)
- 2. Mai – Redfall (Cloud, PC und X|S)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (15. April)
- Bugsnax (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Konsole und PC)
- Unsouled (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- 18. April – Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC
- 25. April – Microsoft Flight Simulator – World Update XIII: Ozeanien und Antarktis
Ultimate Perks
- 18. April – The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Slayer Bundle
- 18. April – MLB The Show 23: 10 The Show Packs
- 18. April – Far Cry 5: Heart of Darkness DLC
Quelle: Pressemitteilung