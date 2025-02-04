Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Februar 2025

Microsoft informiert uns auch diesen Monat über die neuen Inhalte für den Xbox Game Pass auf PC und Konsolen. Während schon ein paar Spiele sowie Updates verfügbar sind, erwarten die Abonnenten in den kommenden Tagen noch weitere Titel. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor für Xbox One und Cloud Gaming (Beta) über EA Play
- Jetzt verfügbar – Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 5. Februar – Another Crab’s Treasure (Konsole)
Jetzt auch im Game Pass Standard
- 5. Februar – Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Konsole)
Jetzt auch im Game Pass Standard
- 5. Februar – Starfield (Xbox Series X|S)
Jetzt auch im Game Pass Standard
- 6. Februar – Madden NFL 25 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) EA Play
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 13. Februar – Kingdom Two Crowns (Cloud und Konsole)
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard
- 18. Februar – Avowed (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (15. Februar)
- A Little to the Left (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Bloodstained Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- EA Sports UFC 3 (Konsole) EA Play
- Indivisible (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Merge and Blade (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Return to Grace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Tales of Arise (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Stumble Guys: RIP Streamer Pack
DLC / Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 02
- Jetzt verfügbar – No Man’s Sky Worlds Part II Update
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung