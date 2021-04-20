NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im April 2021 – Teil 2
Die zweite Hälfte von April 2021 wird weiteren Content für Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass auf PC und Konsolen bieten. Während ein Schwung an Spiele das Abo verlässt, gibt es unter anderem „Destroy All Humans!“ und mehr. Wie jeden Monat gibt es Titel, DLCs, Quests und mehr für Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC oder durch Cloud-Gaming (Beta) auf Android.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – MLB The Show 21 (Cloud und Konsole)
- 22. April – Phogs! (PC) ID@Xbox
- 28. April – Second Extinction (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 29. April – Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. April – Fable III (Cloud)
- 30. April – Fable Anniversary (Cloud)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 30. April – Endless Legend (PC)
- 30. April – For the King (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. April – Fractured Minds (Cloud und Konsole)
- 30. April – Levelhead (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. April – Moving Out (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. April – Thumper (PC)
Spiele mit Xbox Touch Control
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Killer Queen Black
- Overcooked! 2
- Wreckfest
- Double Dragon Neon
Updates und DLCs:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition – United States Civilization
- Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator: World Update IV – Frankreich & Benelux
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Season Two
- Jetzt verfügbar – Spiritfarer: Free Lily Update
Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt verfügbar – Warframe: Excalibur Jade Bundle
Quests
- Ab dem 20. April
- Costume Quest 2 (50 Punkte): Sammel 300 Candy.
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Sea of Thieves (25 Punkte): Logge Dich ein und spiele.
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung