Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im April 2021 – Teil 2

Die zweite Hälfte von April 2021 wird weiteren Content für Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass auf PC und Konsolen bieten. Während ein Schwung an Spiele das Abo verlässt, gibt es unter anderem „Destroy All Humans!“ und mehr. Wie jeden Monat gibt es Titel, DLCs, Quests und mehr für Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC oder durch Cloud-Gaming (Beta) auf Android.

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – MLB The Show 21 (Cloud und Konsole)

22. April – Phogs! (PC) ID@Xbox

28. April – Second Extinction (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

29. April – Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

30. April – Fable III (Cloud)

30. April – Fable Anniversary (Cloud)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass

30. April – Endless Legend (PC)

30. April – For the King (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

30. April – Fractured Minds (Cloud und Konsole)

30. April – Levelhead (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

30. April – Moving Out (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

30. April – Thumper (PC)

Spiele mit Xbox Touch Control

Banjo-Kazooie

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Killer Queen Black

Overcooked! 2

Wreckfest

Double Dragon Neon

Updates und DLCs:

Jetzt verfügbar – Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition – United States Civilization

Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator: World Update IV – Frankreich & Benelux

Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Season Two

Jetzt verfügbar – Spiritfarer: Free Lily Update

Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Jetzt verfügbar – Warframe: Excalibur Jade Bundle

Quests

Ab dem 20. April Costume Quest 2 (50 Punkte): Sammel 300 Candy. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Sea of Thieves (25 Punkte): Logge Dich ein und spiele.



Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung