Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im November 2024 – Teil 2

Kurz bevor der letzte Monat 2024 anbricht, gibt es Nachschub für die Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass. Bereits heute gibt es den „Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024“ für PC und Xbox Series X/S. In den kommenden Tagen kommen Spiele wie „S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl“ und „Aliens: Dark Descent“ hinzu. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Ab heute – Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 20. November – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 20. November – Little Kitty, Big City (Konsole)
Now with Game Pass Standard
- 20. November – PlateUp! (Konsole)
Game Pass Standard
- 26. November – Nine Sols (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 27. November – Aliens: Dark Descent (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass
- Conan Exiles (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Coral Island (PC)
- Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Remnant: >From The Ashes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Rollerdrome (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Soccer Story (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Spirit of the North (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season (PC)
- While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ultimate-Vorteile
- 20. November – Genshin Impact Vorteile bald im Game Pass Ultimate
- Game Pass Ultimate-Mitglieder erhalten über ihr In-Game-Postfach regelmäßig Belohnungen, beginnend mit 2 „Intertwined Fate“, 1 „Northlander Billet Trove“, 10 „Hero’s Wit“, 100.000 Mora und 15 „Mystic Enhancement Ore“ im Spiel, um die Veröffentlichung am 20. November zu feiern.
DLCs und Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 und Call of Duty: Warzone Saison 01
- Jetzt verfügbar – Neue League of Legends-Champion: Ambessa, die Matriarchin des Krieges
- 05. Dezember – Feiere die zweite Staffel von Arcane in Valorant
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung