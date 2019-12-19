Games with Gold – Diese Xbox-Spiele gibt es im Januar 2020

Auch im nächsten Jahr wird Microsoft den Mitgliedern von Xbox Live Gold durch das „Games with Gold“-Programm weitere Spiele zur Verfügung stellen. Wie immer gibt es zwei Spiele für Xbox 360 und dank Abwärtskompatibilität insgesamt vier Spiele für Xbox One.
Xbox-Spiele mit „Games with Gold“ im Januar 2020
- Styx: Shards of Darkness ist vom 01. bis 31. Januar verfügbar (Xbox One)
- Batman: The Telltale Series ist vom 16. Januar bis 15. Februar verfügbar (Xbox One)
- Tekken 6 ist vom 01. bis 15. Januar verfügbar (Xbox 360, Xbox One)
- LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy ist vom 16. bis 31. Januar verfügbar (Xbox 360, Xbox One)
Xbox - January 2020 Games with Gold
Quelle: Pressemitteilung