Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juni 2021 Teil 2
Der Juni 2021 neigt sich langsam dem Ende und Microsoft hat weitere Spiele für Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass vorbereitet. Erst vor kurzem, im Rahmen der E3 2021, wurden weitere Titel angekündigt, auf die sich die Spieler freuen können (siehe hier).
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Worms Rumble (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Medieval Dynasty (PC)
- 24. Juni – Iron Harvest (PC)
- 24. Juni – Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Konsole und PC)
- 24. Juni – Prodeus (Game Preview) (PC)
- 1. Juli – Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud)
- 1. Juli – Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 1. Juli – Gang Beasts (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 1. Juli – Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 1. Juli – Limbo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 30. Juni – Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Juni – Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Juni – Mistover (PC)
- 30. Juni – Monster Hunter World (Cloud und Konsole)
- 30. Juni – Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC)
- 30. Juni – Outer Wilds (Cloud und Konsole)
- 30. Juni – Soulcalibur VI (Konsole)
- 30. Juni – The Messenger (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Mehr Cloud-Games unterstützen Touch Control
- Dirt 5
- Double Kick Heroes
- Eastshade
- Empire of Sin
- Haven
- Octopath Traveler
- Torchlight III
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Updates und DLCs
- Bis 7. Juli – Black Desert x Bugatti Event
- Jetzt verfügbar – Dead by Daylight: The Resident Evil Chapter
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo: The Master Chief Collection: Season 7
- Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update V: Nordics
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: Sonic the Hedgehog DLC
- Jetzt verfügbar – NBA 2K21 Season 8: Trial of Champions
- Bis 1. Juli – For Honor: Year 5 Season 2 Mirage
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Ein Piratenleben
- Jetzt verfügbar – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox Series X|S Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: Xbox Series X|S Update
Quests
- Absolviert bis zum 5. Juli so viele Quests wie möglich und erhaltet Microsoft Rewards
- Mit der täglichen Mobile Login-Quest sichert ihr euch jeden Tag bis zum 5. Juli 20 Punkte
Ultimate Perks
- 1. Juli – Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game
- Jetzt verfügbar – Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis – Monatlicher Bonus
- Jetzt verfügbar – Disney+ (30-tägiges Test-Abonnement)
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage
