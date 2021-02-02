Xbox Game Pass – Weitere PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Februar 2021
Der kürzeste Monat des Jahres ist angebrochen und es stehen weitere Spiele, DLC und mehr für die Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass parat. Während es letzten Monat unter anderem „Prison Architect“, „The Medium“ und weitere Spiele gab, gibt es im Februar 2021 unter anderem „Jurassic World Evolution“, „Ghost of a Tale“ und mehr.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 4. Februar – Ghost of a Tale (PC)
- 4. Februar – Project Winter (Android, Konsole und PC)
- 4. Februar – The Falconeer (Android, Konsole und PC)
- 11. Februar – Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Konsole und PC)
- 11. Februar – Jurassic World Evolution (Android und Konsole)
- 11. Februar – Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Android und Konsole)
- 11. Februar – Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 15. Februar – De Blob (Konsole)
- 15. Februar – World of Horror (PC)
- 16. Februar – Shadows of the Damned (EA Play/Konsole)
Updates und DLCs:
- Jetzt vorbestellen – The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood
- 4. Februar –The Falconeer: The Hunter DLC
- Ab sofort verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Season One Update
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Doc’s Byte Set (ab 4. Februar erhältlich)
Quests
- Planet Coaster – 25 Punkte – Spiele das Spiel
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 50 Punkte – Erreiche mit der Ernte einen Score von 100
Spiele für Xbox Touch Control
- Donut County
- Enter The Gungeon
- Fractured Minds
- Monster Sanctuary
- River City Girls
- Der Dunkle Kristall: Ära des Widerstands
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- Touhou Luna Nights
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Yes, Your Grace
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung