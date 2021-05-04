Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Mai 2021

Der Mai 2021 ist angebrochen und Microsoft gab bekannt, was die Mitlieder des Xbox Game Pass in der ersten Monatshälfte erwartet. Wie immer gibt es einen Schwung an neuen Spielen, DLCs und mehr. Leider werden auch sechs Spiele den Game Pass verlassen. Hier die Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

4. Mai – Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Konsole und PC)

6. Mai – FIFA 21 (Konsole und PC) EA Play

6. Mai – Outlast 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

6. Mai – Steep (Cloud und Konsole)

13. Mai – Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Konsole und PC)

13. Mai – Just Cause 4: Reloaded (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

13. Mai – Psychonauts (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

13. Mai – Red Dead Online (Cloud und Konsole)

13. Mai – Remnant: From the Ashes (PC)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass

15. Mai – Alan Wake (Konsole und PC)

15. Mai – Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)

15. Mai – Dungeon of the Endless (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

15. Mai – Final Fantasy IX (Konsole und PC)

15. Mai – Hotline Miami (PC)

15. Mai – Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC)

Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Fallout 76: Locked and Loaded Update

Jetzt verfügbar – Gears: Tactics: Jubiläum

Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: April-Update

Bis 6. Mai verfügbar – Minecraft: Gratis R2-D2 Beanie

Bis 22. Juni verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Reapers vs. The World

Quests

Ab dem 4. Mai Minecraft (150 Punkte): Töte 20 Zombies oder Monster Resident Evil 7: biohazard (150 Punkte): Erhalte 5 Items State of Decay: Year One Survival Edition (150 Punkte): Töte 11 Zombies The Evil Within (150 Punkte): Töte 3 Gegner



Ultimate Perks

4. Mai – NBA 2K21: MyTEAM Bundle

4. Mai – Spotify Premium (nur für neue Mitglieder): 4 Monate Musik ohne Werbung

4. Mai – Apex Legends: Star Wars Weapon Charms

