Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juli 2021 Teil 2
Microsoft gab jetzt weitere Spiele und anderen Content bekannt, die noch diesen Monat dem Xbox Game Pass hinzugefügt werden. Neben diversen Spielen die mit die Abonnent verfügbar werden, gibt es auch neue Updates, DLCs, Perks und weitere Cloud-Games, die Touch Control unterstützen.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Battlefield V (Cloud) EA Play
- Jetzt verfügbar – Cris Tales (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 22. Juli – Atomicrops (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 22. Juli – Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 22. Juli – Last Stop (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 26. Juli – Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud und Konsole)
- 26. Juli – Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud und Konsole)
- 27. Juli – Microsoft Flight Simulator (Series X|S)
- 29. Juli – Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 29. Juli – Omno (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 29. Juli – Project Wingman (PC) ID@Xbox
- 29. Juli – The Ascent (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 31. Juli – It Lurks Below (Konsole und PC)
- 31. Juli – The Touryst (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. Juli – Undermine (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Mehr Cloud-Games unterstützen Touch Control
- Cities: Skylines
- Darkest Dungeon
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gonner2
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Outlast 2
- Steep
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG
- The Bard’s Tale IV
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Wild at Heart
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – PUBG: Battlegrounds Taego Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: Minions DLC
- 28. Juli – Minecraft Dungeons: Echoing Void DLC and kostenlose Gauntlet of Gales-Mission
Quests
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Ultimate – 50 Punkte): Spiele das Spiel
- Ryse: Son of Rome (50 Punkte): Erziele 35 Total Kills
- Grounded (225 Punkte): Erreiche ein Achievement
Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt verfügbar – PSO2: New Genesis: Mitgliederbonus für Juli
- Jetzt verfügbar – Smite x Stranger Things Starter Pass
- 22.Juni – Spellbreak: Chapter 3 Pass – June 22
- Bis zum 4. August – NBA 2K21 – MyTeam Bundle
