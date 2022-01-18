NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Januar 2022 – Teil 2
Die Hälfte des ersten Monats von 2022 ist vorüber und Microsoft hat weitere Spiele vorbereitet, die dem Xbox Game Pass hinzugefügt werden. Hinzu gibt es Xbox Touch Controls für neun weitere Spiele. Leider werden auch wieder den Pass verlassen. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Nobody Saves the World (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Spelunky 2 (Cloud) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Cloud) ID@Xbox
- 20. Januar – Death’s Door (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 20. Januar – Die Hitman-Trilogie (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 20. Januar – Pupperazzi (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 20. Januar – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 20. Januar – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (PC)
- 20. Januar – Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 27. Januar – Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (31. Januar)
- Cyber Shadow (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Nowhere Prophet (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Prison Architect (PC)
- Xeno Crisis (Cloud, Konsole und PC))
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Far: Changing Tides vorinstallieren
Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Warthog Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Doom Eternal: Raze Hell mit drei Cosmetic Packs
- Jetzt verfügbar – World of Tanks: Premium Trifecta Bundle
Xbox Touch Control
- Anvil (Game Preview)
- Archvale
- Exo One
- The Forgotten City
- Nobody Saves the World
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Stardew Valley
- Unpacking
- Ab 20. Januar – Death’s Door
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung