Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Mai 2022 – Teil 2

Wie immer gibt es in der zweiten Monatshälfte weitere Spiele mit dem Xbox Game Pass-Abonnement. Bisher brachte der Mai 2022 unter anderem „Trek to Yomi“, „This War of Mine: Final Cut“ und mehr. Hier die Übersicht über die neuen Inhalte und die Spiele, die den Game Pass verlassen werden.

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – Her Story (PC) ID@Xbox

Jetzt verfügbar – Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Jetzt verfügbar – Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Jetzt verfügbar – skate. (Cloud) EA Play

Jetzt verfügbar – Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

19. Mai – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

19. Mai – Vampire Survivors (PC) ID@Xbox

24. Mai – Floppy Knights (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

24. Mai – Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) ID@Xbox

26. Mai – Sniper Elite 5 (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

27. Mai – Cricket 22 (PC) ID@Xbox

27. Mai – Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (31. Mai)

EA Sports NHL 20 (Konsole)

Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Knockout City (Console und PC) EA Play

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Xbox Touch Control

A Memoir Blue

Contrast

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Far: Changing Tides

Kentucky Route Zero

Loot River

Paradise Killer

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Townscaper

Visage

Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: The Bugs Strike Back Update

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung