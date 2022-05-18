NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Mai 2022 – Teil 2
Wie immer gibt es in der zweiten Monatshälfte weitere Spiele mit dem Xbox Game Pass-Abonnement. Bisher brachte der Mai 2022 unter anderem „Trek to Yomi“, „This War of Mine: Final Cut“ und mehr. Hier die Übersicht über die neuen Inhalte und die Spiele, die den Game Pass verlassen werden.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Her Story (PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – skate. (Cloud) EA Play
- Jetzt verfügbar – Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 19. Mai – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 19. Mai – Vampire Survivors (PC) ID@Xbox
- 24. Mai – Floppy Knights (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 24. Mai – Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) ID@Xbox
- 26. Mai – Sniper Elite 5 (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 27. Mai – Cricket 22 (PC) ID@Xbox
- 27. Mai – Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (31. Mai)
- EA Sports NHL 20 (Konsole)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Knockout City (Console und PC) EA Play
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)
- Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Xbox Touch Control
- A Memoir Blue
- Contrast
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Far: Changing Tides
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Loot River
- Paradise Killer
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Townscaper
- Visage
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: The Bugs Strike Back Update
