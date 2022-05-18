Xbox
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Mai 2022 – Teil 2

Marcel Schmidt18. Mai 2022

Wie immer gibt es in der zweiten Monatshälfte weitere Spiele mit dem Xbox Game Pass-Abonnement. Bisher brachte der Mai 2022 unter anderem „Trek to Yomi“, „This War of Mine: Final Cut“ und mehr. Hier die Übersicht über die neuen Inhalte und die Spiele, die den Game Pass verlassen werden.

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Her Story (PC) ID@Xbox
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • Jetzt verfügbar – skate. (Cloud) EA Play
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 19. Mai – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 19. Mai – Vampire Survivors (PC) ID@Xbox
  • 24. Mai – Floppy Knights (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 24. Mai – Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) ID@Xbox
  • 26. Mai – Sniper Elite 5 (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 27. Mai – Cricket 22 (PC) ID@Xbox
  • 27. Mai – Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (31. Mai)

  • EA Sports NHL 20 (Konsole)
  • Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Knockout City (Console und PC) EA Play
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)
  • Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Xbox Touch Control

  • A Memoir Blue
  • Contrast
  • Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
  • Far: Changing Tides
  • Kentucky Route Zero
  • Loot River
  • Paradise Killer
  • Tainted Grail: Conquest
  • Townscaper
  • Visage

Updates und DLCs

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: The Bugs Strike Back Update

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

