Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juni 2022
Der sechste Monat von 2022 steht vor der Tür und Microsoft informiert uns über die kommenden Inhalte des Xbox Game Pass. In gewohnter Weise gibt es neue Spiele, Perks und mehr für die Abonnenten.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 1. Juni – For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 2. Juni – Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Konsole und PC)
- 7. Juni – Assassin’s Creed Origins (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 7. Juni – Chorus (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 7. Juni – Disc Room (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 7. Juni – Spacelines from the Far Out (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 15. Juni – Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
- 15. Juni – Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juni – GreedFall (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juni – Limbo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juni – Worms Rumble (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition – Knights of the Mediterranean DLC
- Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator – Top Gun: Maverick Expansion
- Jetzt verfügbar – No Man’s Sky: Leviathan Expedition
- Bis zum 9. Juni – Sea of Thieves: Lost Sands Adventure
Ultimate Perks
- 7. Juni – Assassin’s Creed Origins: Deluxe-Paket
- Jetzt verfügbar – Madden NFL 22: MUT MVP Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Eternal Return: Skins und Boosts Premium Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Smite: Slipknot Starter Pass
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
