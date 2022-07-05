Xbox
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juli 2022

Marcel Schmidt5. Juli 2022

Ein neuer Monat ist angebrochen und Microsoft informiert uns erneut über die kommenden Inhalte des Xbox Game Pass für PC und Xbox-Konsolen. Unter anderem sind mehrere „Yakuza“-Teile dabei. Am 15. Juli 2022 werden leider wieder ein paar Spiele den Game Pass verlasen. Hier die Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • House Flipper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • Last Call BBS (PC) ID@Xbox
  • Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 7. Juli – DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 7. Juli – Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • ID@Xbox
  • 7. Juli – Road 96 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 14. Juli – Escape Academy (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 14. Juli – Meine Freundin Peppa Wutz (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 14. Juli – Overwhelm (PC) ID@Xbox
  • 14. Juli – PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Konsole
  • und PC)
  • 14. Juli – PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (15. Juli)

  • Atomicrops (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Carrion (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Children of Morta (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Cris Tales (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Updates und DLCs

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Marvel’s Avengers Introduces Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor

Ultimate Perks

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Fall Guys: Robo Rabbit-Kostüm
  • Jetzt verfügbar – FIFA 22: Supercharge Pack
  • 12. Juli – MLB The Show 22: Summer Bundle
  • 13. Juli – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Rocket Warthog Bundle
  • 14. Juli – Century: Age of Ashes – Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

