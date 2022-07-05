NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juli 2022
Ein neuer Monat ist angebrochen und Microsoft informiert uns erneut über die kommenden Inhalte des Xbox Game Pass für PC und Xbox-Konsolen. Unter anderem sind mehrere „Yakuza“-Teile dabei. Am 15. Juli 2022 werden leider wieder ein paar Spiele den Game Pass verlasen. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- House Flipper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Last Call BBS (PC) ID@Xbox
- Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 7. Juli – DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 7. Juli – Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- ID@Xbox
- 7. Juli – Road 96 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Juli – Escape Academy (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 14. Juli – Meine Freundin Peppa Wutz (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Juli – Overwhelm (PC) ID@Xbox
- 14. Juli – PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Konsole
- und PC)
- 14. Juli – PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (15. Juli)
- Atomicrops (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Carrion (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Children of Morta (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Cris Tales (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Marvel’s Avengers Introduces Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor
Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt verfügbar – Fall Guys: Robo Rabbit-Kostüm
- Jetzt verfügbar – FIFA 22: Supercharge Pack
- 12. Juli – MLB The Show 22: Summer Bundle
- 13. Juli – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Rocket Warthog Bundle
- 14. Juli – Century: Age of Ashes – Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage
