Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Juni 2023 – Teil 2
In gewohnter Weise informiert uns Microsoft wieder über die kommenden Inhalte des Xbox Game Pass. Abonnement dürfen sich diesen Monat unter anderem auf weitere Spiele, Quests, Updates, und DLCs freuen. Hinzu kommen Ultimate-Vorteile. Hier die komplette Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 22. Juni – Need for Speed Unbound (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) mit EA Play
- 22. Juni – The Bookwalker (Konsole und PC)
- 27. Juni – Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
- 27. Juni – F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 29. Juni – Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Konsole und PC)
- 3. Juli – Arcade Paradise (Konsole und PC)
- 5. Juli – Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (30. Juni)
- DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Empire of Sin (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Olija (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Omori (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Road 96 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Fallout 76: Once in a Blue Moon
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite – Season 4: Infection
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
Ultimate Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Hi-Fi Rush: Teamplay Costume Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Slayer Mount
- Jetzt verfügbar – Battlefield 2042: New Dawn Field Kit
Quests
- Schalte einen Erfolg in einem Game Pass-Spiel frei (Tägliche Quest – 50 Punkte)
- 7 Days to Die (Läuft ab sofort für eine Woche – Töte 2 Zombies – 250 Punkte – nur für Ultimate-Mitglieder)
- The Outer Worlds (Läuft ab sofort für eine Woche – Spielen)
- Quest Completionist (Monatlich – Liefere 22 tägliche and 12 wöchentliche Quests ab – 500 Punkte)
