Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Januar 2024
Microsoft startet das Jahr 2024 mit neuen Inhalten für den Xbox Game Pass. Abonnenten erwarten wieder diverse Spiele für PC und Konsolen sowie DLCs und mehr. In gewohnter Weise werden auch ein paar Titel den Game Pass verlassen. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Close to the Sun (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 04. Januar – Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 09. Januar – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 09. Januar – Figment (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 11. Januar – Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) EA Play
- 11. Januar – We Happy Few (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Januar – Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Januar – Those Who Remain (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 05. Januar – Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud und Konsole)
- 15. Januar – Garden Story (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Januar – MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Januar – Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Januar – Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Dead by Daylight: Chucky
- Jetzt verfügbar – Hello Neighbor 2 Jubiläumsupdate
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Saison Zehn
Ultimate-Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Nightshine Papagei-Paket
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
